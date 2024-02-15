Iowa’s abortion providers now have some guidance for the paused 6-week ban, if it is upheld

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s medical board has approved some guidance abortion providers would need to follow if the state’s ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy is upheld by the Iowa Supreme Court. The restrictive abortion law is currently on hold as the court considers Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appeal of the lower court’s decision that paused the crux of it, but the medical board was instructed to continue with its rulemaking process to ensure physicians would have guidance in place when the court rules. Those rules were approved Thursday. While the board’s language details how physicians are to follow the law, the specifics on enforcement are more limited.

