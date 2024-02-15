Hong Kong customs arrests 7 in a $1.8 billion money laundering case linked to transnational crime

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong customs officials have arrested seven people linked to the territory’s largest money laundering case on record, involving about $1.8 billion. The officials said Friday that part of the money laundering operation was tied to a scam case in India. They said the seven suspects were part of a large-scale transnational syndicate that used various shell companies and bank accounts to transfer large sums from overseas to the city under the disguise of running an international trading businesses. Of the total, about $370 million is thought to be linked to a scam involving a mobile application in India.

