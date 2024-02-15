Here are the 2024 Met Gala celebrity chairs — and the dress code

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year’s Met Gala. Vogue and the Metropolitan Museum of Art made the announcement Thursday. This year’s Met Gala is on May 6. And the dress code? “The Garden of Time,” whatever that means in the imaginations of the star-studded crowd. The dress code ties into the theme and spring exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute. This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The gala is a fundraiser for the institute, bringing in the bulk of its annual budget.

