Families of Indonesian activists tortured by soldiers 25 years ago shocked at general’s election win

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Families of Indonesian activists who were kidnapped and tortured by the military 25 years ago have expressed shock over the apparent presidential victory of Prabowo Subianto, whom they blame for the atrocities. Currently the defense minister, Subianto claimed victory in Wednesday’s vote based on unofficial tallies showing he won by a big margin. Subianto was a top general and commander of the army’s special forces, called Kopassus. They are blamed for human rights abuses including the torture of 22 activists who had opposed Suharto, the authoritarian leader whose 1998 downfall in the face of massive protests restored democracy in Indonesia.

