Endangered right whale floating dead off Georgia is rare species’ second fatality since January
By RUSS BYNUM
Associated Press
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Government scientists say a critically endangered North Atlantic right whale has been found dead off the coast of Georgia, marking the rare species’ second fatality in the past month. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the dead whale was first spotted Tuesday floating offshore of Tybee Island east of Savannah. NOAA says it was identified as a female calf born last year. The cause of its death was not immediately known. Another right whale was found dead Jan. 28 off Massachusetts. Scientists estimate the rare whales’ population has dwindled to fewer than 360.