Bystander tells of tackling armed, fleeing person after shooting at Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A bystander captured on video tackling an armed person after a shooting at a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally says a thousand other people would have done the same thing. Trey Filter says he heard shots while walking to his car with his wife and two children Wednesday. He initially thought it was just fireworks. But then he saw police running through the crowd. Someone yelled, “Get him!” He jumped, clipping a fleeing person and knocking his gun lose. Another bystander grabbed for the person. Then Trey Filter jumped on top of him, finally knocking him down. Police are working to determine if the person tackled was among the suspects detained.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.