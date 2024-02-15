Brazilian police charge ex-President Bolsonaro’s youngest son with alleged fraud

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian police say they have charged the youngest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro with alleged fraud. The case against 25-year-old Jair Renan Bolsonao adds to the legal pressure on the family of the far-right leader, who is in himself facing several investigations. Police in Brazil’s Federal District region, which includes the capital city of Brasilia, said in a statement on Thursday that Jair Renan and a friend of his are suspects of fraudulent misrepresentation, use of false documents and money laundering in connection with a bank loan request.

