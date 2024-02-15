A Republican plan to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is dead
By SCOTT BAUER
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican proposal to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is dead. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday that there will still be a public hearing to build support for passage next session, but it won’t occur until after the Assembly has adjourned for this year. The measure drew opposition from some for being too conservative in severely limiting who could have access to medical marijuana and how it would be distributed. Others faulted it for not going far enough. Senate Republicans objected to having state-run dispensaries. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers voiced support for legalizing medical marijuana as a step toward full legalization.