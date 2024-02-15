A Florida man was imprisoned 37 years for a murder he didn’t commit. He’s now expected to get $14M

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa City Council is poised to pay former prison inmate Robert DuBoise $14 million to compensate him for the 37 years he spent behind bars for a murder that he did not commit. DuBoise was 18 when the crime occurred. He was initially sentenced to death for the killing of 19-year-old Barbara Grams. Although his sentence was later reduced to life in prison, it wasn’t until 2018 that prosecutors agreed to give the case another look. They found that DNA testing actually pointed toward two other men in the slaying, leading to DuBoise’s release from prison in 2020. The Tampa City Council is set to vote Thursday to award the now-59-year-old the money.

