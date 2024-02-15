16-year-old boy arrested in NYC subway shooting that killed 1 and wounded 5

NEW YORK (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a deadly rush hour shooting at a New York City subway station earlier this week. The U.S. Marshals Service says the teen is one of three suspects wanted for Monday’s shooting. Authorities say it began with a dispute between two rival gangs who boarded the same train at different stations. Shots were fired as the train pulled into the station and the gunfire continued on the platform as people fled. A 35-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded. The 16-year-old is being held while awaiting charges.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.