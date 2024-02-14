WNBA posts A grades in racial and gender hiring in diversity report card

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — The WNBA continues to post top-tier grades in an annual report studying diversity hiring throughout the league. But there was a dip when it came to the racial score for head-coach hiring. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida issued an A for the league’s overall, racial and gender grades for the 2023 season. Wednesday’s report card marked the 19th straight year that the league earned at least an A in all three categories. The league earned A+ grades in multiple areas, including gender hiring for head coaches with women holding 75% of those jobs.

