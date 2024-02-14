Will Donald Trump go on trial next month in New York criminal case? Judge expected to rule Thursday
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is expected to be back in a New York court for a hearing that could decide whether the former president’s first criminal trial begins in late March. Thursday’s hearing is being held in the same Manhattan courtroom where Trump pleaded not guilty last April to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say the Republican’s company kept fraudulent records as part of a scheme to bury stories about extramarital affairs that Trump says were false. Trump’s lawyers say the criminal case is politically motivated and marred by legal defects.