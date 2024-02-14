West Virginia bill defining gender is transphobic and ‘political rubbish,’ Democrats say

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Republican-led House of Delegates has overwhelmingly passed legislation to narrow the definitions of gender. Democrats say the bill is meant to suppress transgender people. The legislation was approved Wednesday. It now goes to the GOP-dominated Senate. The legislation says “equal” does not mean “same” or “identical” with respect to equality of the sexes. It would define that a person’s sex is determined at birth and that gender equity terms may not be substituted. Critics say the bill would ban transgender people from using government building restrooms that align with their gender identity. Democratic Delegate Mike Puskin calls the bill transphobic and ‘political rubbish.’

