Two Chinese fishermen die after chase with Taiwan’s Coast Guard, which alleges trespassing
By HUIZHONG WU
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — Taiwan’s Coast Guard says two Chinese fishermen have drowned while being chased by the coast guard off the coast of Taiwan’s Kinmen archipelago. The coast guard says the vessel had been trespassing about one nautical mile off the coast. An official says four fishermen fell into the water and two survived, but resuscitation efforts on the others failed. The deaths are unusual despite the level of Chinese activity in the waters near Kinmen. China claims all of Taiwan as part of its territory. China’s Taiwan Affairs Office has strongly condemned the deaths and called for an investigation.