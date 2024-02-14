Texas emergency room’s aquarium likely saved lives when car smashed through wall, doctor says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas hospital official says a large aquarium in the lobby of an emergency room likely saved lives when it absorbed the impact of a car that smashed through the entrance. The driver was killed and five others, including two children, were injured in Tuesday’s crash at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center. Police were still investigating the cause of the crash on Wednesday, but police spokeswoman Ariel Crumes said investigators don’t believe it was intentional and that there is is no indication the driver had a medical episode right before the crash.

