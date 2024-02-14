Serbia receives another arms delivery from Russia despite international sanctions over Ukraine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has received another arms delivery from its ally Russia despite international sanctions on Moscow over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic presented a Russian anti-drone system for electronic jamming known as Repellent that he recently said “is in our hands.” He spoke ahead of Serbia’s national day on Thursday. Serbia is the only European country that has refused to align with European Union sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine two years ago. It’s also the only European country that continues signing cooperation agreements with Moscow.

