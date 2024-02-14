Puerto Rico is entangled in a heated public health debate over vaccines and masks

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A fiery debate over public health and personal rights has gripped Puerto Rico as legislators clash with medical experts. The debate began after Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives announced the mandatory use of face masks following a rise in COVID-19 cases. One legislator refused to wear a mask and was removed, prompting her to file a lawsuit on Monday. The House then declared a state of emergency and began holding sessions virtually. On Wednesday, lawmakers tackled a proposed bill that would eliminate vaccine requirements for schoolchildren younger than 5. The bill has further enflamed the ongoing health debate.

