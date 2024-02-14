Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Puerto Rico is entangled in a heated public health debate over vaccines and masks

By
Published 1:23 pm

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A fiery debate over public health and personal rights has gripped Puerto Rico as legislators clash with medical experts. The debate began after Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives announced the mandatory use of face masks following a rise in COVID-19 cases. One legislator refused to wear a mask and was removed, prompting her to file a lawsuit on Monday. The House then declared a state of emergency and began holding sessions virtually. On Wednesday, lawmakers tackled a proposed bill that would eliminate vaccine requirements for schoolchildren younger than 5. The bill has further enflamed the ongoing health debate.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content