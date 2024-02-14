North Korean leader supervises missile test, warns of aggressive posture in sea boundary with South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea state media says leader Kim Jong Un has supervised a test of new surface-to-sea missiles and warned that the country would take a more aggressive military posture in disputed sea boundaries with war-divided rival South Korea. The report Thursday by North Korea’s state media came a day after South Korea’s military said it detected the North firing multiple cruise missiles in waters off its eastern coast. Some experts say Kim may seek to further dial up pressure in an election year in South Korea and the U.S. There are concerns in South Korea about a direct military provocation and a possible area of conflict could be the Koreas’ western sea boundary, which has been the site of several bloody skirmishes in past years.

