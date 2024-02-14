New Mexico’s Democrat-led House rejects proposal for paid family and medical leave

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Democrat-led House of Representatives has rejected a bill that would have guaranteed paid time off for workers to cope with serious illnesses or care for newborns and loved ones. The proposal failed 34-36 on a vote Wednesday that would have sent the bill to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia currently guarantee paid leave. Under a 2021 law, New Mexico already requires that employers provide paid sick leave to workers. Employees accrue an hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked, ensuring up to 64 hours of leave annually.

