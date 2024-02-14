National Republican party sides with former Rep. Pete Hoekstra in battle over Michigan GOP chair

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The National Republican Committee says it would recognize former Congressman Pete Hoekstra as the chair of the Michigan Republican Party. The national Republican party also on Wednesday said that Kristina Karamo had been correctly removed from the position that she held for close to a year. Karamo was elected last February to lead the state party through the 2024 presidential election. Some members of the party came together in January to vote Karamo out of the position. The fight over the chair position is expected to continue to play out in the courts at a Feb. 20 hearing. Hoekstra served as a U.S. representative from 1993 until 2011 and acted as the United States ambassador to the Netherlands under Trump, who had endorsed Hoekstra’s bid.

