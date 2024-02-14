Man with knife suspected of stabbing 2 people at training center is fatally shot by police

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia fatally shot a man with a knife suspected of stabbing two people inside a training center for electrical workers. Prince William County police say officers responding to a report of the stabbing in Manassas on Tuesday encountered a man with a knife near the center’s entrance. Police Chief Peter Newsham says it was a violent situation and they had to use lethal force. The stabbing victims were taken to area hospitals, where police say a 23-year-old man from Manassas died and a 23-year-old man Fairfax was in critical condition. Newsham says a regional critical incident response team will lead the investigation into the shooting.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.