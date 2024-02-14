Judge denies requests to limit evidence ahead of armorer’s trial in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge warned attorneys she will not consider any other motions as the court prepares for the involuntary manslaughter trial of the weapons supervisor on the “Rust” movie set when Alec Baldwin fatally shot the cinematographer during rehearsal. A state district judge r was stern with her warning during Wednesday’s virtual hearing. She told special prosecutors and defense attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed that the start of the trial next week would not be delayed. She denied challenges from both sides that sought to narrow the scope of evidence that will be considered. The trial overlaps with the ongoing prosecution of Baldwin on involuntary manslaughter charges.

