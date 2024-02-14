Jared Kushner, former Trump adviser, defends business dealings with Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law, is defending his business dealings with the Saudi crown prince after leaving the U.S. government. Kushner, speaking at a summit in Miami on Tuesday sponsored by media company Axios, said he followed every law and ethics rule. He dismissed the idea of there being any concerns about the appearance of a conflict of interest in his business deal and said all of his work in the Trump administration was in America’s best interest. He also defended Prince Mohammed, who was implicated in the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, when asked if he believed U.S. intelligence reports that the prince approved the 2018 killing, saying “I know the person who I dealt with.”

