Japan space agency says test flight for new flagship rocket is rescheduled for Saturday
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s space agency says its new flagship H3 rocket will have a second test flight on Saturday, two days after an originally planned liftoff was postponed due to a bad weather forecast at the launch site in southwestern Japan. The liftoff was originally scheduled for Thursday but was postponed due to thunder and strong wind forecasted at the Tanegashima Space Center. The upcoming launch is being closely watched as a key test for Japan’s space development after the failed debut flight of H3 last March.