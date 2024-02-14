Hundreds of nonprofit newsrooms will get free US election results and graphics from the AP

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press says it will be making some of its U.S. election data available for free this year to more than 400 nonprofit news organizations for the first time. The program is being funded by the Google News Initiative, and affects small newsrooms across the country, most of them digital and covering local news in areas otherwise bereft of coverage. AP plays a central role tabulating and analyzing national and local results for general and primary elections. The Institute for Nonprofit News says the effort will allow most of its members to free journalists who might otherwise be counting votes in local races to instead cover the news.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.