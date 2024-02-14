House Homeland chairman announces retirement a day after leading Mayorkas’ impeachment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Green has announced that he won’t run for a fourth term. Green has served in the 7th Congressional District, which encompass a portion of Nashville, since 2019. He previously served as an Army surgeon and is from Montgomery County. In 2022, Green’s middle Tennessee congressional seat was among the seats that Republicans drastically carved up during redistricting. Those congressional maps are now facing a federal lawsuit, but that case isn’t scheduled to go to trial until April 2025. So far, no other Republican candidate has filed to run for the now open congressional district. Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced last year that she would run for the position as a Democrat.

