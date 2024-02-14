GOP Speaker Johnson says House won’t be ‘rushed’ to approve aid for Ukraine as $95B package stalls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Speaker Mike Johnson says the U.S. House will not feel “rushed” to pass the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other allies. His private remarks Wednesday signal a further stall over sending military hardware and munitions that Kyiv badly needs to fight Russia. At a press conference later Johnson said the House will not be “jammed” by the Senate-passed aid package. Senators overwhelmingly approved the package on a bipartisan vote this week, but it’s fate is now uncertain in the House. Republicans in that chamber are aligned with Donald Trump who opposes sending aid to Ukraine to fight Russia.

By LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.