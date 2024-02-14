German man arrested in Russia for allegedly smuggling cannabis gummies

A Moscow court has remanded a German citizen into custody after his arrest for possession of cannabis gummies and accusations of smuggling drugs. Russian state news agency Tass says Patrick Schobel was detained at Pulkovo airport in St. Petersburg and will remain in custody until at least March 15. According to Tass, the incident happened late last month. Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated recently that he would discuss swapping a Russian jailed for murder in Germany in a wider prisoner swap with Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen who was detained on a reporting trip to Russia in March last year.

