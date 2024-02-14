Families using re-created voices of gun violence victims to call lawmakers

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The family of a teen murdered at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is launching a campaign where re-created voices of gun violence victims will call federal lawmakers. The parents of 17-year-old Joaquin Oliver launched the project on Wednesday, the massacre’s sixth anniversary. Oliver and 16 others died in the shooting. The recordings re-creating voices of victims from around the country are being robocalled to U.S. senators and House members who oppose stricter gun laws. Manuel and Patricia Oliver say they hope the calls will pressure the lawmakers to shift their positions. The Olivers want the sale of military-style semi-automatic rifles like the one that killed their son banned.

