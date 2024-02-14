Estonia’s foreign minister says the Baltics have 3 or 4 years to prepare for Russian ‘test’ of NATO

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Estonia’s foreign minister says NATO has about three or four years to strengthen its defenses as Russian President Vladimir Putin ramps up his country’s “war machine.” The minister spoke during a visit to Poland. He says Estonia doesn’t view Russia as an immediate threat because it’s busy with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Estonia estimates it could take “three to four years” for Russia to prepare what the minister called a “test for NATO.” Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia are considered among the most likely targets if Russia decides to risk an attack on the military alliance.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.