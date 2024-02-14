Dozens of gang members in Boston charged with drug trafficking, COVID-19 fraud

BOSTON (AP) — Federal authorities announced they have charged over 40 gang members in Boston with a range of federal crimes including drug trafficking, racketeering and COVID-19 fraud. The Heath Street Gang, which mostly operated out of a public housing development in a Boston neighborhood, was also allegedly involved in shooting and attempted murder of rival gang members and recruiting juveniles living in the housing development to join the gang. It used the enticement of appearing in gang songs and videos. The first of the gang members is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.