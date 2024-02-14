Are you in the wrong Medicare Advantage plan? What to review now

Many people choose Medicare Advantage plans without exploring their options or noticing what changes their plan may have made, according to research. But now that a new year has started, you may realize you picked the wrong plan during Medicare’s fall open enrollment. Maybe your prescription drugs are more expensive than you expected, or one of your specialists is no longer in-network. Medicare Advantage open enrollment runs from Jan. 1 to March 31 each year, and members can switch Medicare Advantage plans or move back to Original Medicare during that time. Here are tips on evaluating your current coverage.

