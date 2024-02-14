60-year prison sentence for carjacker who killed high school coach in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for a series of carjackings, including one in which a high school football coach was fatally shot. U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Wednesday handed down the sentence for 31-year-old Kurt Wallace. Wallace pleaded guilty in September to four counts of carjacking, one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of carjacking resulting in death, and other crimes. Federal prosecutors say Wallace shot three drivers during three carjackings in 2017 that were set up through a dating app. One of the victims, Jaz Granderson, died. Granderson was an assistant coach at De Smet Jesuit High School in suburban St. Louis.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.