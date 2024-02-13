Witness testifies he didn’t see a gun in the hand of a man who was killed by an Ohio deputy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A witness has testified at the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy that he saw the man who was killed not long before the shooting but that he didn’t see a gun. The defendant, Jason Meade, testified that he feared for his life after Casey Goodson Jr. waved a gun at him as they drove past each other in Columbus in December 2020. He said he pursued Goodson in his unmarked vehicle and that Goodson aimed a gun at him again, right before the shooting occurred. Prosecutors have said Goodson was holding a sandwich bag and his keys when he was fatally shot. Christopher Corne testified Tuesday that he saw Goodson “driving erratically,” with at least one hand off the wheel, but that he didn’t see anything in Goodson’s hands.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.