Two fired utility execs and a former top Ohio regulator plead not guilty in bribery scheme

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two fired top executives of FirstEnergy Corp. and Ohio’s former top utility regulator have pleaded not guilty in connection with a $60 million bribery scheme. The state announced a combined 27 criminal charges against former CEO Chuck Jones, Senior Vice President Michael Dowling and former Ohio public utilities chair Sam Randazzo Monday. They are accused of roles in a bribery scheme related to a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced in June to 20 years in prison for masterminding the scheme. Lobbyist Matt Borges was given five years for his role.

