The first Black woman in the Mississippi Legislature now has her portrait in the state Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Rep. Alyce Clarke is the first Black woman elected to the Mississippi Legislature. And now, she is the first Black person — and first woman — to have a portrait on display in the state Capitol. The 84-year-old smiled Tuesday as fellow lawmakers, friends and supporters honored her during a ceremony to unveil the oil painting. It has a prominent spot in the room where the House Education Committee meets. Clarke is a Democrat from Jackson. She had served 39 years before deciding not to seek reelection in 2023. Other portraits in the Mississippi Capitol are of former governors and former House speakers, who were all white men.

