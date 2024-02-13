GOP-led Wisconsin Senate to vote on Democratic governor’s legislative maps

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Senate plans to vote on legislative maps that were proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, which could prevent the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from implementing its own maps. Evers said last week he would sign the bill into law should it pass the Republican-controlled Legislature. Once passed by the Senate, the plan could be taken up by the Assembly as soon as Thursday. If approved there, it would go to Evers. Senators broke to discuss the proposal in private caucus Tuesday shortly after Republicans introduced the legislation. It would need at least 17 votes to pass.

