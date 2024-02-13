Open gun carry proposal in South Carolina on the ropes as conservatives fight among themselves

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A proposal to allow anyone who can legally own a gun in South Carolina to carry their weapon in public is struggling to pass through the General Assembly as Republicans and gun rights supporters argue among themselves. The South Carolina House refused to agree with the Senate’s version of the bill Tuesday. The Senate added extra penalties for someone who brings a gun to places where they remain banned like a school or courthouse and doesn’t have the training required for a concealed weapons permit. If the Senate stands firm, the bill faces an uncertain future.

