Nikki Haley stumps in her small hometown of Bamberg ahead of South Carolina’s GOP primary

BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley has made a campaign stop Tuesday in her hometown of Bamberg, a reliably Democratic rural town that she has described as instrumental to the values that guide her presidential bid, as well as a place where she and her family experienced discrimination. Haley’s hometown was her first stop as she barnstormed across the state in the closing days ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 24 primary, aiming to cut into Donald Trump’s popularity. The former president plans to hold a rally Wednesday in North Charleston; Haley, meanwhile, is heading to Texas later this week for fundraising and campaigning in the Super Tuesday state.

