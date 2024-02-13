Motorist in England calls police to report he’s too drunk to drive

LONDON (AP) — Police in England say a drunken driver did the right thing after doing the wrong thing. Police in North Yorkshire say a motorist called an emergency dispatcher to report that he was driving drunk and didn’t know what he was doing. Police say they located the man in a van on the side of the road on Monday. He was arrested after a breath test revealed he was three times over the legal limit. The 52-year-old old was released from custody after being charged Tuesday with drunken driving.

