Man who fatally stabbed New Mexico officer had long criminal record, police say

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fatally stabbed a police officer in southern New Mexico had a record of violent crime convictions. Sunday’s fatal stabbing of Las Cruces Patrol Officer Jonah Hernandez was the first death in the line of duty in the department’s 96-year history. Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story said Tuesday that a property owner reported 29-year-old Armando Silva was trespassing Sunday afternoon at a business when Hernandez was dispatched without backup. The police chief says Silva attacked Hernandez with a large kitchen knife. According to Story, a witness then retrieved a gun from his car, fatally shot Silva and used the officer’s radio to call for help. Hernandez died at a hospital.

