How the Texas church shooter bought rifle despite mental illness and criminal history is scrutinized

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’re reviewing how the shooter who opened fire at a Houston megachurch was able to legally purchase and obtain the AR-style rifle used in the attack despite a years-long criminal record and a history of mental illness. Public records show that Genesse Moreno faced several charges over the years, including for theft, forgery and assault. However, a local prosecutor says a misdemeanor conviction for unlawfully carrying a weapon wouldn’t have prevented her under state law from purchasing more guns. Moreno, 36, opened fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church on Sunday before being gunned down by security officers.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and JIM VERTUNO Associated Press

