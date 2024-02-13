How did live ammunition get on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ set? The armorer’s trial will focus on this

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — How did live ammunition find its way onto the set of a film set in which Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer? That mystery will likely be the focus of next week’s scheduled trial of a movie weapons supervisor charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting. Investigators recovered six live rounds of ammunition on the set of the Western movie “Rust,” including the round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Special prosecutors say they’ll present “substantial evidence” that movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly brought live rounds onto the set. Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty and her attorneys have described the evidence as flimsy.

