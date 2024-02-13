Greek lawmakers are debating a landmark bill to legalize same-sex marriage. Here’s what it means

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers have begun a debate on a landmark bill to legalize same-sex marriage that would make Greece the first Orthodox Christian country to do so. The Valentine’s Day session in parliament follows vocal opposition and protests from the Church but also a shift in public opinion which – while still divided – is narrowly supportive of the reform. If approved, the bill would grant same-sex couples full parental rights but not allow male partners to seek children born in Greece through surrogacy. Here’s a look at the reform and why it’s happening now.

