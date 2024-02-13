Germany’s top security official wants easier ways to track right-wing extremist financing

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says she aims to make it easier to trace right-wing extremists’ financing and plans to set up an “early recognition unit” to detect far-right and foreign disinformation campaigns as early as possible. The interior minister’s proposals follow large protests against the far right in Germany in recent weeks. They reflect growing concern after a report said extremists met to discuss deporting millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship.

