Fake Michigan Certificate of Votes mailed to U.S. Senate after 2020 presidential vote, official says

An official says a fake Certificate of Votes was submitted to the U.S. Senate following Michigan’s 2020 presidential election. Dan Schwager served in 2020-2021 as general counsel to the secretary of the Senate. He testified Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for six people facing forgery and other charges for allegedly serving as false electors. Schwager said the “purported” Certificate of Votes didn’t match an official document signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and featuring the Michigan state seal and that officials could tell “it was a fake.” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 15 Republicans in the case.

