Detecting Russian ‘carrots’ and ‘tea bags’: Ukraine decodes enemy chatter to save lives

SEREBRYANSKY FOREST, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are increasingly resorting to an age-old tactic — intelligence gleaned from radio intercepts — in a desperate effort to preserve their most vital resources. After two years of war, the Ukrainian army is on the defensive and critically short of ammunition and manpower. The painstaking work of eavesdropping is part of a larger effort to beef up and refine electronic warfare capabilities so that soldiers can be warned earlier of impending attacks, while having the battlefield intelligence needed to make their own strikes more deadly. Ukraine expects fierce attacks this year from a Russian enemy determined to break through a front line that has been deadlocked for months.

