DAOU Winery is new film festival sponsor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Celebrities and guests at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival are being offered local wines.

DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles is an official sponsor this year.

Daniel and Georges Daou started the vineyard that sells some of the highest priced bottles in the region.

According to Fortune DAOU sold the winery to Treasury Wine Estates for $1 billlion last year.

Fans can see the DAOU logo on the film festival's backdrop along the red carpet.

On opening night DAOU had a bar set up in a VIP tent next to the Arlington Theatre.

DAOU Experiential Marketing Specialist Helina Cartagena helped host the event.

"It's great to just be an hour and a half away and share our wine from Paso, it's really special, so we're really happy to be here and be sponsoring this," said Cartagena.

DAOU is known for its Cabernet Sauvignon, but it also makes Chardonnay, Rosé and other popular wines.