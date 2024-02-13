Chicago to stop using controversial gunshot detection technology this year

CHICAGO (AP) — Mayor Brandon Johnson says Chicago isn’t renewing its ShotSpotter contract and will stop using the controversial gunshot detection system later this year. The system relies on an artificial intelligence algorithm and microphones to identify gunshots. But it has been criticized for inaccuracy, racial bias and law enforcement misuse. Chicago’s $49 million contract with SoundThinking expires Friday. The city plans to wind down use of ShotSpotter technology by late September. Johnson, a first-term mayor, campaigned on a promise to end the use of ShotSpotter, putting him at odds with law enforcement. Police say the technology puts officers on the scene of shootings much faster than waiting for 911 calls.

