A Tennessee House panel advances a bill that would criminalize helping minors get abortions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would be the latest state to make it illegal for an adult to help a minor procure an abortion without parental consent under legislation that has advanced inside the GOP-controlled Statehouse. It’s a proposal that stems from the growing push among anti-abortion advocates to not only get states to implement abortion bans but also find ways for lawmakers to block pregnant people from crossing state lines to obtain the procedure ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

